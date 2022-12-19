scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Watch: Sergio Aguero carries Lionel Messi on his shoulders during Argentina’s World Cup victory celebration

After the award ceremony, Aguero hoisted former teammate Lionel Messi on his shoulders as the Argentine fans chanted their captain's name.

General view as Argentina's Lionel Messi on the shoulders of Sergio Aguero celebrates with the trophy alongside fans after winning the World Cup. (Reuters)

There are images that leave a mark in the history of the sport. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar also had one of the most iconic photos with Sergio Aguero carrying Lionel Messi on his shoulders during Argentina’s World Cup celebration.

Aguero appeared in three World Cups for Argentina before retiring last December after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmias. He was on the field Sunday in an Argentine kit celebrating with the team after they beat France 3-3 (4-2) in penalty kicks.

Aguero has quietly been involved with the team over the past month, even joining in a few training sessions and awarding Messi the MOTM trophy after the team’s semifinal win over Croatia.

Aguero had joined the Argentina camp before the final and had also reportedly reunited with Messi last night before the finals. Up until this point, Messi had been staying alone at Argentina’s base camp, but he made an exception for his longtime roommate.

