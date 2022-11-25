scorecardresearch
Watch: Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard’s inspiring half time talk in match against Argentina

Saudi Arabia’s 1-2 win against Argentina on Sunday was one of the most biggest upsets in World Cup history. But the fairytale win had a stuttering start as the Asian nation went into half time 1-0 down after Argentine superstar Lionel Messi had converted from the spot. That’s where their coach Herve Renard stepped in.

“You don’t feel we are able to come back? You don’t feel it? You play relaxed. Come on guys, this is the World Cup. Give everything,” he was caught on camera saying in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Saudi Arabia national team.

His inspiring speech woke up his team and in the second half, goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari made sure that Saudi Arabai walked away with 3 points against their more decorated rivals.

The result brought to an end Argentina’s 36 match unbeaten streak since losing the 2019 Copa America semifinal to Brazil.

Argentina need to immediately bounce back against Mexico on Saturday, otherwise, an embarrassing early exit awaits. This is Lionel Scaloni’s first crisis as Argentina coach — he hadn’t lost a game before the Saudis’ rally at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday — and it remains to be seen how he reacts.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, will lock horns with Poland on Saturday.

