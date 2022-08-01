scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Watch: Sarina Wiegman’s press conference gate-crashed by jubilant England players after Euro 2022 final win

The singing and dancing players burst in as Sarina Wiegman was giving her post-match press conference. England defeated Germany 2-1 in the final.

Updated: August 1, 2022 11:02:15 am
Jubilant England players gate-crashed boss Sarina Wiegman’s post-match press conference. (Twitter/@Lionesses)

Sarina Wiegman’s press conference was hijacked by her players following England’s historic 2-1 win over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

Wiegman was in the middle of her press conference when her squad burst into the room, singing ‘It’s Coming Home’ and dancing around the top table.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps even climbed on top of the table to continue dancing as the celebrations looked set to continue late into the evening.

Just when it seemed England might again be weighed down by expectations and history, Chloe Kelly made the breakthrough.

Kelly’s goal in the second half of extra time — the first time she had ever scored in a competitive international game — propelled England to its first major women’s soccer title. Ella Toone scored England’s opener with a clever lob, but Lina Magull’s equaliser with 11 minutes of normal time remaining brought Germany level.

It ended a 56-year wait for a major trophy for any England team, men’s or women’s.

Wiegman has now won back-to-back European Women’s Championships after guiding her home country the Netherlands to the title in 2017.

“I don’t have any secrets,” said Wiegman, whose side won all six games at Euro 2022, scoring 22 goals and conceding two.

“I don’t think I realise what’s going on – I need some time.

“Now we have won the Euros the expectation will go up again. First we will party.”

Wiegman also hopes England’s victory will inspire a new generation of players.

“During our preparation for the Euros we brought in some players who played in 1971,” she added.

“We should always remember the ones who went before us because they made a path for us. This team makes a path for the next generation.”

