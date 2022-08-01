Watch: Sarina Wiegman’s press conference gate-crashed by jubilant England players after Euro 2022 final win

Updated: August 1, 2022 11:02:15 am
Sarina Wiegman’s press conference was hijacked by her players following England’s historic 2-1 win over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.
Wiegman was in the middle of her press conference when her squad burst into the room, singing ‘It’s Coming Home’ and dancing around the top table.
Absolute scenes! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/EV5Wzvf4U3
— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022
Goalkeeper Mary Earps even climbed on top of the table to continue dancing as the celebrations looked set to continue late into the evening.
Just when it seemed England might again be weighed down by expectations and history, Chloe Kelly made the breakthrough.
🥳 No stopping these #ENG celebrations! 🥳#WEURO2022| @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/LawJCIvxYx
— UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
Kelly’s goal in the second half of extra time — the first time she had ever scored in a competitive international game — propelled England to its first major women’s soccer title. Ella Toone scored England’s opener with a clever lob, but Lina Magull’s equaliser with 11 minutes of normal time remaining brought Germany level.
How was your post-match press conference, Sarina? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CyMYtUtBkj
— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022
It ended a 56-year wait for a major trophy for any England team, men’s or women’s.
Wiegman has now won back-to-back European Women’s Championships after guiding her home country the Netherlands to the title in 2017.
Like a boss.
💃 Sarina Wiegman 💃#WEURO2022| @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/E6LRYJ51c8
— UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
“I don’t have any secrets,” said Wiegman, whose side won all six games at Euro 2022, scoring 22 goals and conceding two.
“I don’t think I realise what’s going on – I need some time.
Back-to-back EURO winner 🏆🏆
👏 Give it up for Sarina Wiegman 👏#WEURO2022 | @Lionesses | #ENG pic.twitter.com/VxWVsLBz8e
— UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
“Now we have won the Euros the expectation will go up again. First we will party.”
Wiegman also hopes England’s victory will inspire a new generation of players.
“During our preparation for the Euros we brought in some players who played in 1971,” she added.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We should always remember the ones who went before us because they made a path for us. This team makes a path for the next generation.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India facesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Watch: Sarina Wiegman’s press conference gate-crashed by jubilant England players after Euro 2022 final win
Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today, maximum temperature 32°C
Himachal Pradesh monsoon fury: 140 killed in past 30 days, 73 houses destroyed
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, makes a case for sustainable fashion at Commonwealth Games 2022
Chennai This Week: Some surfing, music and laughter in plenty to usher in August
IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu today
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
As Independence Day nears, Pune citizens urged to buy ‘Made in India’ flags and shun those made in China
Salman Khan gets Arms license following request citing death threats
Three Gurgaon police personnel arrested for extorting Rs 9 lakh, threatening to implicate lawyer in false case
Some producers to stop Telugu film shootings from August 1
You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister asserts in viral video