Watch: Samuel Eto’o assaults a fan after Brazil’s World Cup clash with South Korea

Samuel Eto’o has been caught on camera assaulting a fan outside Stadium 974 following Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday night.

Eto’o – the Cameroon FA president – can be seen taking selfies with the fans before a man with a video camera approaches him to his right. It is unclear what was said to rile Eto’o – who is in Qatar in his role as World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador – but he reacts furiously and begins to chase the cameraman.

👊 Agresión de Samuel Eto'o a un aficionado a la salida del partido entre Brasil y Corea 📹 @LaOpinionLA 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/yZTmdD16o3 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) December 6, 2022

Those around the Cameroonian attempt to hold him back as he approaches the man, seemingly attempting to grab and shove him away. He then appears to attack him with a knee, before being held back once more.

The brutal blow appears to occur as the man is bending down, leaving him unaware of Eto’o returning to continue the confrontation. Eto’o, who retired from football in 2019, scored 56 goals in 118 caps for Cameroon and represented his country at four World Cups between 1998 and 2014.

Eto’o has played for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, after coming through Real Madrid’s academy in 1997.