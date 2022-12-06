scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Watch: Samuel Eto’o assaults a fan after Brazil’s World Cup clash with South Korea

Samuel Eto'o has been caught on camera attacking a man in Qatar on Monday

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker has now set himself the task of fixing his country's broken domestic soccer structure. (AP)

Samuel Eto’o has been caught on camera assaulting a fan outside Stadium 974 following Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday night.

Eto’o – the Cameroon FA president – can be seen taking selfies with the fans before a man with a video camera approaches him to his right. It is unclear what was said to rile Eto’o – who is in Qatar in his role as World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador – but he reacts furiously and begins to chase the cameraman.

Those around the Cameroonian attempt to hold him back as he approaches the man, seemingly attempting to grab and shove him away. He then appears to attack him with a knee, before being held back once more.

The brutal blow appears to occur as the man is bending down, leaving him unaware of Eto’o returning to continue the confrontation. Eto’o, who retired from football in 2019, scored 56 goals in 118 caps for Cameroon and represented his country at four World Cups between 1998 and 2014.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Eto’o has played for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, after coming through Real Madrid’s academy in 1997.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 03:13:48 pm
Next Story

‘That’s why we call them ‘power’ trains’: Scooter powers pulley to lift cement bag atop building

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 06: Latest News
close