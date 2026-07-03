WATCH: Ronaldo super fan IShowSpeed falls on ground with tears after penalty

Social media influencer IShowSpeed celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's goal on the left and Ronaldo on the right. (Screengrab/AP photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s superfan, IShowSpeed, got emotional after Ronaldo scored the penalty against Croatia on Friday in the Round of 32 game. The penalty was immensely important to Portugal as they fell behind in the game after Ivan Perisic scored the opening goal for Croatia. Ronaldo’s penalty equalised the score, and later in stoppage time, Goncalo Ramos scored the second goal to give Portugal a 2-1 win.

The American social media influencer was outside the stadium in Toronto as soon as Ronaldo’s penalty went into the net, he did the signature backflip and then continued with Ronaldo’s Siuuu celebration. He fell to the ground, let his emotions out in tears and urged Portugal to score one more goal, which they eventually did in the 94th minute.