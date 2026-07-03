WATCH: Ronaldo super fan IShowSpeed falls on ground with tears after penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo’s superfan, IShowSpeed, got emotional after Ronaldo scored the penalty against Croatia on Friday in the Round of 32 game. The penalty was immensely important to Portugal as they fell behind in the game after Ivan Perisic scored the opening goal for Croatia. Ronaldo’s penalty equalised the score, and later in stoppage time, Goncalo Ramos scored the second goal to give Portugal a 2-1 win.
The American social media influencer was outside the stadium in Toronto as soon as Ronaldo’s penalty went into the net, he did the signature backflip and then continued with Ronaldo’s Siuuu celebration. He fell to the ground, let his emotions out in tears and urged Portugal to score one more goal, which they eventually did in the 94th minute.
“I never felt any of that (fear),” Ronaldo said after the win.. “Yes, nervous. But as always, you have to be very positive for things to go well. I love that type of moment, I love that type of games,” he said. “I want to play every game like that.”
🚨| BREAKING: SPEED REACTS TO CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORING HIS FIRST WORLD CUP KNOCKOUT GOAL AGAINST CROATIA 🤯🤯🤯
THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME 🐐🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/CyrRdfl3IE
— Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) July 3, 2026
“First half we dominated the game. In second half after the goal we get a little bit panic, but this is football,” Ronaldo said. “After the penalty, I think it was a little bit better for us. We created a few chances and I think at the end of the day we deserved to win the match.”
In a postgame interview with Fox, Ronaldo proudly turned around to show that he was wearing a Diogo Jota jersey and his No. 21, one year after his teammate died in a car crash. “We knew this before the game. It was a so special moment. We speak today to our group, the coincidence of life. It’s unbelievable.
The men, who were teammates at Real Madrid, shared a few smiles and an embrace ahead of the coin toss before the match. The two met on the pitch after the match, hugged and exchanged a few words.
“I played with Luka so many years,” Ronaldo said. “We’re nearly the same age. I think he’s a legend of football. He’s still a legend of football.”
Portugal moves on to face Spain on Monday.