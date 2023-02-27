Watch: Ronaldinho makes his debut for Porcinos FC in Gerard Pique’s King’s League

Former Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho made his debut in Gerard Pique’s King’s League for Porcinos FC against Pio FC on Sunday which the latter won 3-1 on penalties. Ronaldinho ran out for the Porcinos FC team headed by president and popular streamer Ibai Llanos, who is one of the driving forces behind the King’s League.

In addition to the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner the league also has Iker Casillas, Kun Aguero, and Xavier Hernandez as the latest superstars to enter this competition. The 42-year-old Ronaldinho retired in 2018 and ended his career with Fluminense of Brazil.

Meanwhile, each side in this league is allowed to sign a 12th man each week, who may be a retired football player or even have no previous association with the game.

Ronaldinho has been one of the most celebrated players in the history of football both for club and country. Earlier this month, in a video released by the official handle of the tournament, Twitch streamer Llanos and Pique were seen sitting in a cafe and discussing their need for one more player. “Just get anyone”, says the ex-Barça defender, “anyone!”. “What about this guy? Hey, you!” he shouts at a guy who is sitting at another table. This is when Ronaldinho turns around and does his iconic signature celebration with his right hand.

“I just want to have fun and enjoy,” said Ronaldinho in an interview alongside Pique and Llanos.