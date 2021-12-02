Watch: Ronaldinho, 41, completes stunning hat-trick with superb goal

Ronaldinho showed that he is still capable of showing magic with his feet and the ball. (Source: AP)

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho rolled back the years to score an outstanding hat-trick in an exhibition match held at the Estadio Rei Pele in Brazil on Wednesday. He was reportedly playing along with Ronaldo’s son.

After retiring from the game, way back in 2015, the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner showed that he is still capable of conjuring magic with his feet. In the match, he scored three goals and his last one was an outstanding chip that took the scoreline to 5-1.

Mt obrigado a tds que estiveram no Jogo da Alegria 2021 aq em Maceió!!! Foi um prazer rever tantos artistas, participar dessa festa e ainda ajudar o próximo…

Ainda deu pra brincar um pouco em campo kkkkkkkkkk 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/JHJZJybkwj — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) November 30, 2021

Enjoying his feat, Ronaldinho waved at the crowd after finding the back of the net and ensured that they all left with a smile on their faces after the game.

Ronaldinho Gaucho is the most gifted footballer in history and those who witnessed him at the peak of his career were the lucky ones. The word ‘Impossible’ is an understatement for him.

Ronaldinho is one of Brazil’s all-time legends after playing a central role in the side that won the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

All the younger fans who were not so lucky to see him play can only head to YouTube to witness his extraordinary prowess.