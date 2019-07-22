Watch: Riyad Mahrez tops the best goals list of Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Algeria was crowned Africa Cup of Nations 2019 champion for only the second time in their history, edging past Senegal 1-0, thanks to a freak winning goal by Baghdad Bounedjah. After going behind, Senegal dominated for the remainder of the match but were unable to find an equalizing goal.

With the tournament-winning goal by Baghdad making it to our list, here are the top must-watch goals from AFCON 2019:

Baghdad Bounedjah

Bounedjah struck after 80 seconds of the start of the final to make it the fastest goal in Africa Cup of Nations final history. His effort was deflected over the goalkeeper by Sane.

Senegal really lost the AFCON final to this goal. I’m speechless. This was Algeria’s only shot taken in the final and Senegal took 11 shots.#AFCON2019final #algeriavsSenegal#mahrez #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/vJmMNA8Mrz — Football Spotekx (@spotekx) July 19, 2019

Riyad Mahrez

With what proved to be the last kick of the semifinal against Nigeria, Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez stepped up and rifled the ball into the top corner.

Amadou Haidara

Amadou Haidara’s stunning goal sent Mali into the last 16 as Group E winners with a 1-0 win over Angola, who were consequently eliminated.

Krépin Diatta

Krépin Diatta scored an absolute screamer rifled a shot through a crowd of players in Senegal’s 2-0 victory over Tanzania.

Sory Kaba

Guinea took a first-half lead against Madagascar with a superbly-taken goal by Sory Kaba in the 34th minute of the Group B game. The opponents, however, made a comeback to win the match 2-1.

While Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo was awarded the Golden Boot in Egypt on Friday after scoring five goals in seven appearances, none of his goals make it to our top five.