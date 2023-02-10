Watch: Rishabh Pant gives a glimpse of walking for the first time since car crash

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday gave yet another glimpse of his road to recovery to fans as he posted an Instagram story on Friday.

Pant, who had sustained multiple injuries in a road accident on December 30, has undergone several surgeries and is recuperating at home and in his latest Instagram post he shared pictures and captioned it: ‘One step forward, One step stronger, One step better’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Earlier, the 25-year old also gave an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear. “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes,” Pant wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.”

Pant further added, “From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field.”