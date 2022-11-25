scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Watch: Richarlison’s wonder goal against Serbia in 90’s video game style

Brazil had struggled to get past the Serbian defense until Richarlison scored from close range in the 62nd.

Richarlison scored for Brazil. (AP)

Richarlison’s stunning volley against Serbia in the World Cup at Lusail Stadium helped the Selecaos register a 2-0 victory on Thursday.

Celebrating Richarlison’s achievement, a day later, 16 Bits da Depressão released a social media video designed in the 90’s video game style and captioned – “Allejo abençou e Richarlison botou esse golaço”.

“The most important thing for us it to have him at 100% for the next match,” said Richarlison after the game.

Brazil had struggled to get past the Serbian defense until Richarlison scored from close range in the 62nd. Vinícius Júnior assisted on both goals.

However, a concern did emerge for Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr as he walked off the pitch with a sprained ankle and he will be assessed by Brazilian team doctors in the next 48 hours.

Allaying fears, Brazil head coach Tite said, “You can be certain that Neymar is going to play in the World Cup,”.

Brazil is at the top of Group G on goal difference alongside Switzerland. Earlier in the evening, Switzerland won their game against Cameroon 1-0. Early Emobolo’s goal took the Swiss to ascendency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
Pakistan’s new army chief Asim Munir and the challenges that await himPremium
Pakistan’s new army chief Asim Munir and the challenges that await him
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Brazil, trying to win its first World Cup in two decades, is unbeaten in its last 20 opening games, with 17 victories. It has finished first in its group in the last 10 World Cups.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 11:51:39 am
Next Story

Benchmark indices fall in early trade after three-day rally

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 25: Latest News
close