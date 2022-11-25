Watch: Richarlison’s wonder goal against Serbia in 90’s video game style

Richarlison’s stunning volley against Serbia in the World Cup at Lusail Stadium helped the Selecaos register a 2-0 victory on Thursday.

Celebrating Richarlison’s achievement, a day later, 16 Bits da Depressão released a social media video designed in the 90’s video game style and captioned – “Allejo abençou e Richarlison botou esse golaço”.

Allejo abençou e Richarlison botou esse golaço!

“The most important thing for us it to have him at 100% for the next match,” said Richarlison after the game.

Brazil had struggled to get past the Serbian defense until Richarlison scored from close range in the 62nd. Vinícius Júnior assisted on both goals.

However, a concern did emerge for Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr as he walked off the pitch with a sprained ankle and he will be assessed by Brazilian team doctors in the next 48 hours.

Allaying fears, Brazil head coach Tite said, “You can be certain that Neymar is going to play in the World Cup,”.

Brazil is at the top of Group G on goal difference alongside Switzerland. Earlier in the evening, Switzerland won their game against Cameroon 1-0. Early Emobolo’s goal took the Swiss to ascendency.

Brazil, trying to win its first World Cup in two decades, is unbeaten in its last 20 opening games, with 17 victories. It has finished first in its group in the last 10 World Cups.