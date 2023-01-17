scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

WATCH: Richarlison tries to interrupt an Arsenal throw during Tottenham’s defeat, gets stopped by Tomiyasu

Even though Richarlison smacks Tomiyasu's hand down, he is unable to hinder Arsenal's play.

Richarlison trying to interrupt an Arsenal throw is stopped in his tracks by Tomiyasu. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Richarlison de Andrade is as good a team player as you’ll get. Someone who’ll give it all to his team. Last year, ahead of Brazil’s 2022 World Cup campaign, he displaced Fred during the team photo op ensuring that Neymar Jr, one of the senior players in their team, got his due respect while seating in the middle.

So it was only natural that he did something even before he came on as a substitute during Sunday’s North London derby fixture. In a video that is now doing rounds on the social media, the Spurs can be seen trying to interrupt an Arsenal throw in from the sidelines, with his side trailing against Arsenal.

However, he is stopped in his tracks by Takehiro Tomiyasu putting a hand in between. Even though Richarlison smacks it down, he is unable to hinder Arsenal’s play.

The Gunners emerged victorious by two goals to good in their 18th game of the season, maintaining an eight point lead to Manchester City at the top of the table with 15 wins, two draws and a defeat.

Arsenal took a lead 14 minutes into the game after Spurs captain Hugo Lloris parried a shot inside his own goal. Martin Odegaard made it two goals to nil 22 minutes later as he scored a banger from outside the Spurs box.

Arsenal will next face Manchester United on Sunday, January 22 at the Emirates Stadium.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 00:28 IST
