WATCH: PSG players and staff give Lionel Messi a guard of honour after returning as world champion

Post his World Cup triumph last month, Lionel Messi on Wednesday received a guard of honour from his Paris Saint Germain teammates and staff as he returned for his club duties from a break following his world title campaign.

In a video shared by PSG on their Twitter handle, the World Cup winning captain can be seen receiving a guard of honour from his PSG colleague.

Une 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐞 𝐝’𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫 pour notre champion du monde ! 👏❤️💙#BravoLeo pic.twitter.com/xsRHdfVbQS — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 4, 2023

On Tuesday upon his arrival in the French capital, Messi was also greeted with a grand reception by fans outside the Paris Airport.

Messi spent Christmas and New Year’s in his family house in Rosario, Argentina. The 35-year-old therefore missed the first two Ligue 1 matches with PSG after the World Cup.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier had told the media that he expects Messi to return on ‘January 2 or 3’.

Nonetheless, Messi will be available for his side’s league fixture against Chateauroux on Friday, where he would reunite with French teammate Kylian Mbappe, who lost the World Cup final alongside Les Bleus even after scoring a hat-trick as Argentina prevailed on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

Earlier this week Racing Club de Lens handed PSG their first defeat of the season. A 3-1 battering in Ligue 1. However, PSG remains top of Ligue 1 with 44 points and Lens is four points behind them in second place.