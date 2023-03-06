Watch: PSG celebrate after Kylian Mbappe becomes club’s all time top scorer

Paris St Germain (PSG) celebrated their star player Kylian Mbappe’s historic record after he became the club’s all-time top scorer. The milestone was crossed when Mbappe helped his side extend their Ligue 1 lead to a provisional 11 points in a 4-2 home win against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Mbappe found the back of the net two minutes into stoppage time for his 201st goal in all competitions with PSG, improving the mark he shared with Edinson Cavani.

The club organised a short ceremony after the final whistle, with a big portrait of Mbappe displayed at the Parc des Princes.

Here’s what he said in his short speech:

It’s very special to be here. The last time I was here was to announce I was staying (to extend his contract), it’s an honour to be here as the club’s top scorer.

It’s a privilege to be a PSG player, to play in this historic shirt, for the biggest club in France.

It was important to put the church back in the centre of the village and score here in front of everyone. In front of all the teammates, who helped me over the six years, for all the staff I’ve had, the president, management, friends and of course for all the supporters who have given me a lot since I arrived here.

In the 90+2 minutes, Mbappe was fed the ball inside the Nantes box and he used his strength to hold off the defender on his shoulder, took a turn and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Alban Lafort to write his name in PSG’s history books.

PSG, who travel to Bayern Munich next week hoping to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League last 16, were 2-0 up after 17 minutes following goals by Lionel Messi and Jaouen Hadjam’s own goal, only for the Canaries to level before the break thanks to Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago.