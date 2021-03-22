Watch: Portuguese goalkeeper scores from inside his own box

A 38-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper scored directly from the goal kick on his side and the video of the Liga Pro match has gone viral since then.

Varzim SC keeper Ricardo Nunes helped his side to a 2-0 win at home against CD Mafra in Portugal. Ricardo Nunes managed to not only keep his scoresheet clean but also scored the second goal of his career in a spectacular fashion in the second half of the match.

At the 53rd minute of the Portuguese match, Nunes kicked the ball from his hands deep into the opposition half. It took the ball all of one bounce to get past the shocked opposition keeper.

🤯🤯🤯 🚀 Varzim goal-keeper Ricardo puts his side 2-0 up v Mafra with a goal from his own area. pic.twitter.com/SnixAKuGSy — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) March 20, 2021

After trying Académica, União Leiria, Porto, Vitoria Setubal and Chaves, Nunes returned back to Varzim, his childhood club, in 2020.

Varzim and Porto B currently hold the same number of points at the bottom of the table, although the U21 team can overtake on goal difference again on Sunday with a victory over Sporting Covilha. Mafra stands on eighth.