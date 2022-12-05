Watch: Polish goalkeeper Szczesny consoles his sobbing son after Poland’s loss to France

In one of the most emotional off-field moments at this FIFA World Cup, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was seen comforting his son Liam after they were knocked out of the World Cup following a 3-1 defeat by France on Sunday.

After the full-time whistle, the goalkeeper’s son was in tears after seeing his father bow out of the tournament rather early than he might have expected.

Szczęsny spent almost a minute embracing and consoling his Liam and probably apologizing for letting his number one fan down.

Szczęsny is the only goalkeeper this World Cup to have saved two spot kicks — one against Saudi Arabia and the second against Lionel Messi. Szczęsny himself conceded the latter one for brushing the Argentina great’s face with his glove when stretching for a cross.

Szczesny’s told the story of how he bet Messi during a lengthy video review that the penalty wouldn’t be awarded, only adding to his quirky time in Qatar.

“I told would bet him €100 that he [referee] wasn’t going to give it,” Szczesny told TV2. “So I’ve lost a bet against Messi.” The Dutch referee Danny Makkelie would award a penalty.

“I don’t know if that’s allowed at the World Cup — I’m probably going to get banned for it! But I don’t care right now,” said Szczesny, who would save that penalty, diving to his left, and punching the ball with his raise right first.