Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Watch: Polish goalkeeper Szczesny consoles his sobbing son after Poland’s loss to France

Poland goalkeeper had an emotional moment with his son Liam after Poland were knocked out of the World Cup following a 3-1 defeat by France on Sunday.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with his son Liam. (Screengrab)

In one of the most emotional off-field moments at this FIFA World Cup, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was seen comforting his son Liam after they were knocked out of the World Cup following a 3-1 defeat by France on Sunday.

After the full-time whistle, the goalkeeper’s son was in tears after seeing his father bow out of the tournament rather early than he might have expected.

Szczęsny spent almost a minute embracing and consoling his Liam and probably apologizing for letting his number one fan down.

'I bet Messi 100 Euros that it won't be a penalty'. It was. 'I am not going to pay him; he has enough!' Poland goalkeeper Szczesny's unusual bet with Messi

Szczęsny is the only goalkeeper this World Cup to have saved two spot kicks — one against Saudi Arabia and the second against Lionel Messi. Szczęsny himself conceded the latter one for brushing the Argentina great’s face with his glove when stretching for a cross.

Szczesny’s told the story of how he bet Messi during a lengthy video review that the penalty wouldn’t be awarded, only adding to his quirky time in Qatar.

“I told would bet him €100 that he [referee] wasn’t going to give it,” Szczesny told TV2. “So I’ve lost a bet against Messi.” The Dutch referee Danny Makkelie would award a penalty.

“I don’t know if that’s allowed at the World Cup — I’m probably going to get banned for it! But I don’t care right now,” said Szczesny, who would save that penalty, diving to his left, and punching the ball with his raise right first.

