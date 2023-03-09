Watch: Pitch invader nearly takes out Lionel Messi during PSG vs Bayern Munich clash in Champions League

A pitch invader nearly took out Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi during their game against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the Round Of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when PSG was trailing by 2-0 and was evident that they were getting knocked out of the tournament. The invader rushed and almost took off Messi. The security personnel immediately came and grabbed the invader and take him under control.

Bayern Munich contained the World Cup stars and beat PSG 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals 3-0 on aggregate. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé will have to wait another year for a chance to win the Champions League.

After former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored in the round-of-16 first leg, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — another former PSG player — doubled the advantage before Serge Gnabry finished off the scoring at Allianz Stadium.

PSG had dominated the first half of the game and was only denied the lead by a goal-line clearance from Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt, but Bayern regained its focus in the second half to secure the win.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had spoken previously of having the plan to shut down Messi and Mbappé and it seemed to work as Bayern’s defenders gradually squeezed them out of the game.

“In the first game, we didn’t do what we had spoken about before very well,” Nagelsmann told broadcaster DAZN. “There was too much space. We defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win.”

Advertisement

All PSG can win this season is the French league title after being knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille last month.