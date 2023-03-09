scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Pitch invader nearly takes out Lionel Messi during PSG vs Bayern Munich clash in Champions League

Bayern Munich contained the World Cup stars and beat PSG 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals 3-0 on aggregate. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé will have to wait another year for a chance to win the Champions League.

PSG player Lionel Messi when a pitch invader. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
Watch: Pitch invader nearly takes out Lionel Messi during PSG vs Bayern Munich clash in Champions League
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A pitch invader nearly took out Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi during their game against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the Round Of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when PSG was trailing by 2-0 and was evident that they were getting knocked out of the tournament. The invader rushed and almost took off Messi. The security personnel immediately came and grabbed the invader and take him under control.

Bayern Munich contained the World Cup stars and beat PSG 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals 3-0 on aggregate. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé will have to wait another year for a chance to win the Champions League.

After former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored in the round-of-16 first leg, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — another former PSG player — doubled the advantage before Serge Gnabry finished off the scoring at Allianz Stadium.

PSG had dominated the first half of the game and was only denied the lead by a goal-line clearance from Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt, but Bayern regained its focus in the second half to secure the win.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had spoken previously of having the plan to shut down Messi and Mbappé and it seemed to work as Bayern’s defenders gradually squeezed them out of the game.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“In the first game, we didn’t do what we had spoken about before very well,” Nagelsmann told broadcaster DAZN. “There was too much space. We defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win.”

Also Read
While you were asleep, Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League results, Chelsea beat Dortmund 2-0, Benfica routs Brugge in Champions League and AZ Alkmaar beat Lazio, Europa Conference League
While You Were Asleep: Chelsea beat Dortmund 2-0,Benfica rout Brugge in C...
Ronaldo Nazario: 'Footballers need psychologists in life. Neymar will pla...
Kerala jeweller to honour 'close friend' Diego Maradona with museum
'The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo makes it difficult for us', says CR7's...
Advertisement

All PSG can win this season is the French league title after being knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille last month.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 14:23 IST
Next Story

Delhi HC stays NGT order on tree pruning in Vasant Vihar: what do laws say

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs AUS: Modi and Albanese’s lap of honour to mark 75 years of IND-AUS friendship, see pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 09: Latest News
close