Watch: Pitch invader arrested after attacking Aston Villa player

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish became a victim of an attack by a spectator during the side’s derby clash at Birmingham. The pitch-invader was later arrested for the Championship incident.

Ten minutes into the match, Grealish, who was in the hosts penalty area, when a spectator invaded the pitch and ran straight towards the midfielder. He then punched landed a punch from behind on the head of Grealish, who fell from the push.

The players from both the sides quickly came between the intruder and Grealish before he was led away by the officials. A while later, West Midlands Police reported that the invader who attacked Grealish has been arrested and was enroute a custody block.

ARREST: Following the incident on the pitch involving an attack on an Aston Villa player; a man has been arrested and en route to a custody block. Further details to follow. pic.twitter.com/fed9KrHBgl — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) 10 March 2019

According to reports, there were clashes between the fans of the two sides outside the stadium as well. West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was quick to react to the incident, tweeting: “Absolutely disgraceful what just happened to Jack Grealish”.

Meanwhile, former England player Gary Neville tweeted, “The club are going have to take a huge punishment for this to act as a deterrent in the future. A Points deduction or Empty stadium for 10 games!”

The incident, however, did not affect the visiting captain Jack Grealish who scored a goal to give Aston Villa the lead.

The English Football League issued a statement condemning the incident and said, “The EFL condones the mindless actions of the individual who encroached on the pitch at St Andrews on Sunday afternoon. It’s a situation no player should ever be faced with.

“In all circumstances the playing surface is for players, not supporters and those playing in the game must be able to do so safe in the knowledge they will not be subjected to this type of behaviour.

“Whilst this incident falls within the remit of the Football Association, we will work with all the relevant parties to address the issue of player and match officials safety on the pitch and ensure the appropriate action is taken.”