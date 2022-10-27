scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Watch: Penalty miss that knocked out Atletico Madrid from the Champions League

The referee blew his whistle after Leverkusen defended a corner but Atlético's players appealed furiously for a handball. A video review showed the ball had been deflected into two Leverkusen players' arms in the crowded penalty area.

Atletico Madrid and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Champions League, Atletico Madrid out of Champions League, Football news, late panelty Atletico MadridTeams' players argue during the group B Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernaandez)

Getting a penalty after the final whistle had blown wasn’t enough to keep Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

Yannick Carrasco missed a spot kick that was awarded following a VAR check after the referee had already signaled the game was over, which meant the Spanish club was eliminated following a frantic ending to a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

The referee blew his whistle after Leverkusen defended a corner but Atlético’s players appealed furiously for a handball. A video review showed the ball had been deflected into two Leverkusen players’ arms in the crowded penalty area. A spot kick was given for handball against one of them, Piero Hincapié, but Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved Carrasco’s effort it before Atlético’s Saúl Ñíguez crashed a header against the crossbar on the rebound. Reinildo tried to score at the third attempt but the ball hit one of his own teammates and deflected out of play.

Atletico Madrid and Bayer 04 Leverkusen Leverkusen’s goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saves a penalty during the group B Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernaandez)

Atlético players seemed to argue that Hradecky had left his line early and the penalty should be retaken, but those appeals were brushed aside. A replay showed Hradecky’s back foot was on the line when the ball was struck.

Atlético twice recovered from a goal down against Leverkusen but needed to win to avoid its first group-stage exit in five years.

Leverkusen was eliminated before kickoff when Porto beat Club Brugge in the early game but looked unaffected as first Moussa Diaby and then Callum Hudson-Odoi scored first-half goals to finish off slick team moves.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Atlético responded to Diaby’s goal with one from Yannick Carrasco, assisted by Antoine Griezmann, before Rodrigo de Paul’s spectacular curling equalizer early in the second half made it 2-2. Leverkusen was keen to waste time but nearly won the game on the counter, foiled only by lightning reaction saves from Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

At the other end, Leverkusen stayed in the contest thanks to smart goalkeeping from Hradecky as the Finland international finished with nine saves including his penalty stop.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention
Over 20 women taken to ex-Andamans Chief Secy house in ‘job-for-sex’ rack...Premium
Over 20 women taken to ex-Andamans Chief Secy house in ‘job-for-sex’ rack...
Advertisement

It was one of the best performances of a disastrous season for Leverkusen, which is floundering in 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga. The draw leaves Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, twice a Champions League winner as a player, without a win in the four games since Leverkusen beat Schalke on his debut.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 09:19:50 am
Next Story

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan did not break surrogacy laws, Tamil Nadu government blames hospital for confusion

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 27: Latest News