Watch: Paulo Dybala breaks down into tears after playing his last match for Juventus

Emotions got the better of Paulo Dybala on Monday as the long-serving Juventus forward broke down in tears as he said farewell to the crowd in Turin.

A stoppage-time goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a dramatic 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Monday, a point that sealed the Rome club’s spot in next season’s Europa League, overshadowing Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala’s farewell. Already assured of a fourth-place finish this term, Juventus could take the game to Lazio with the pressure off, racing into a 10th-minute lead after Dusan Vlahovic’s flying header found the net.

Alongside Giorgio Chiellini, Dybala was honoured after the match, and the 28-year-old Argentine couldn’t hold back his own emotions as he was celebrated by supporters.

Paulo Dybala on Sunday confirmed his departure from the Serie A giants Juventus FC at the end of the season. Dybala joined the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015 and was a key member of the team that won five consecutive Serie A titles.

Paulo Dybala was moved to tears after playing his last match at the Allianz Stadium 💔 pic.twitter.com/orheJPClvQ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 16, 2022

He also won the Coppa Italia on four occasions and also played in the Juve’s Champions League final defeat in 2017.

“It is difficult to find the right words to greet you,” Dybala addressed fans in a statement posted to his social media platforms. “There are so many years and so many emotions involved altogether. I thought we would be together [for] even more years, but fate puts us on different paths.”

E’ difficile trovare le parole giuste per salutarvi, ci sono di mezzo tanti anni e tante emozioni, tutte assieme…

Pensavo che saremmo stati insieme ancora più anni, ma il destino ci mette su strade diverse. pic.twitter.com/D3cfK2vZ2y — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 15, 2022

“I will never forget everything you made me experience, every game, every goal. With you, I grew up, I learned, I lived and I dreamed. It was seven years of magic, 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one will take away from us, never.”

“Thank you for supporting me in difficult times. Thanks to those who have accompanied me over the years, from the first to the last, from the fans to the people who work within the club, everyone, [from] coaches and teammates, employees and managers,” he added.

“Wearing this important jersey together with the captain’s armband has been one of the greatest [moments of] pride of my life, which I hope to show to my children and grandchildren someday.

“Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt. It’s hard to imagine, but it will be our last farewell. It will not be easy, but I will enter the field with a smile and with my head held high, knowing that I have given everything for you,” the 28-year-old added.