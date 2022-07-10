scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Watch: Paul Pogba refuses to sign Man United shirt after Juventus transfer

Paul Pogba re-signed for United from Juventus in 2016 but failed to deliver on his huge promise, often struggling for consistency at Old Trafford.

By: Sports Desk |
July 10, 2022 4:29:08 pm
paul pogbaPaul Pogba refused to sign a Manchester United shirt after being mobbed by fans ahead of Juventus transfer. (Twitter/AP)

In a video that has gone viral on social media, French footballer and Juventus’s new signing Paul Pogba can be seen refusing to sign a Manchester United shirt when he was mobbed by fans after his medical with the Bianconeri.

Pogba, who left United when his contract expired at the end of last month, joined the Serie A giants after a free transfer.

Juventus are set to officially announce his return on Monday and the 29-year-old is expected to wear the No. 10 shirt.

Pogba underwent his medical with Juventus on Sunday, welcomed by circa 2,000 Bianconeri fans.

Pogba was accompanied by his representative Rafaela Pimenta when he was signing autographs for Juventus fans after his medical tests but apparently refused to put his signature on a Manchester United shirt.

Pogba re-signed for United from Juventus in 2016 but failed to deliver on his huge promise, often struggling for consistency at Old Trafford.

After coming through the youth ranks, Pogba left United for Juventus on a free transfer in 2012 before being lured back by manager Jose Mourinho, who paid a then world-record fee of £89 million ($111.96 million) for him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxiesPremium
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxies
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive streetPremium
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive street
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party toolPremium
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party tool
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weakPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weak

Pogba made 27 appearances in all competitions for United last season as they finished sixth in the league and missed out on a Champions League berth. He last played for United in April.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 10: Latest News