Watch: Paul Pogba refuses to sign Man United shirt after Juventus transfer

In a video that has gone viral on social media, French footballer and Juventus’s new signing Paul Pogba can be seen refusing to sign a Manchester United shirt when he was mobbed by fans after his medical with the Bianconeri.

Pogba, who left United when his contract expired at the end of last month, joined the Serie A giants after a free transfer.

Juventus are set to officially announce his return on Monday and the 29-year-old is expected to wear the No. 10 shirt.

Pogba underwent his medical with Juventus on Sunday, welcomed by circa 2,000 Bianconeri fans.

Pogba was accompanied by his representative Rafaela Pimenta when he was signing autographs for Juventus fans after his medical tests but apparently refused to put his signature on a Manchester United shirt.

Pogba rifiuta di firmare la maglia dello UTD 🤭 pic.twitter.com/3hJkfZRdRa — Average Juventino Guy (@AJG_Official) July 9, 2022

Pogba re-signed for United from Juventus in 2016 but failed to deliver on his huge promise, often struggling for consistency at Old Trafford.

After coming through the youth ranks, Pogba left United for Juventus on a free transfer in 2012 before being lured back by manager Jose Mourinho, who paid a then world-record fee of £89 million ($111.96 million) for him.

Pogba made 27 appearances in all competitions for United last season as they finished sixth in the league and missed out on a Champions League berth. He last played for United in April.