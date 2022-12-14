Watch: Pablo Aimar’s contrasting emotions after Argentina storm into FIFA World Cup 2022 finals

Argentina assistant coach Pablo Aimar bursts into tears after Lionel Messi’s opening goal reignited La Albiceleste’s World Cup chances during their must-win Group C clash against Mexico.

Aimar’s reaction highlighted that emotions were running high for the South American team because the Mexico game was a must-win match after Argentina suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. But Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to help his team win the game and get the campaign back on track.

ASI ESTOY IGUALITA QUE PABLO AIMAR #ARG pic.twitter.com/s1pwxMoKFV — Ranin Daher (@RanoDaher) December 9, 2022

However, towards the end of the semi-final against Croatia, Aimar, who is also Messi’s childhood idol, bore a stark contrast.

Unable to hold back his emotions, Aimar was trying his best to bottle them but cameras caught him smiling.

As a player, Aimar couldn’t live the dream of reaching a final but now he lives it as part of the coaching staff.

Argentina will now play the last match of the World Cup against either France or Morocco, who are facing off Wednesday.