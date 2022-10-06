Watch: Norik Avdalyan’s second somersault penalty whips internet into frenzy

Russian footballer Norik Avdalyan has found himself in the limelight once again after scoring a somersault penalty, an exact replica of his own viral 2018 effort when he played for Rubin Kazan’s youth team.

This time, he completed the feat with Russian amateur outfit Nefis Kazan. The player takes a brief run-up and flipped himself back all the while kicking the ball. The ball then finds itself in the centre of the goal while the hapless goalkeeper dived the wrong way.

Remember Norik Avdalyan’s somersault penalty from 2018? HE’S DONE IT AGAIN. O07 on his back too.pic.twitter.com/d0Tjvy44MC — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) October 5, 2022

The commentator could not hide his disbelief as he let out a “wow.”

Back in 2018, the player had become a viral sensation when he unveiled the somersault penalty while playing for the youth team of Rubin Kazan.

In both instances, the internet hailed the effort, with users comparing his latest effort and him to James Bond due to the number 007 imprinted on the back of his jersey.