scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Watch: Nicolas Otamendi taunts Dutch players after shootout triumph

Nicolas Otamendi celebrated right in the Netherlands players' faces after their quarter-final clash.

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi, middle, celebrates after defeating the Netherlands off penalties during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

There was no love and lost between the Argentina and Netherlands players. The ill-tempered match ended with Argentina winning the match in shootout to cement their semifinal spot in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The moment Lautaro Martinez sent Andries Noppert the wrong way, Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi celebrated right in the Netherlands players’ faces.

The 34-year-old made a deliberate beeline gesture in front of the heartbroken Dutch stars. He goaded his rivals by cupping both ears with his hands.

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout to keep Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream alive on Friday after the Dutch had snatched a 2-2 draw from the jaws of defeat in an extraordinary quarter-final.

Argentina will take on Croatia in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

A third bench-clearing brawl of the match was the backdrop to Messi’s celebrations as some of the Dutch players, distraught after coming so close to one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history, clashed with their Argentine rivals.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

A total of 16 yellow cards were shown throughout the contest by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu and Dutch wingback Denzel Dumfries was sent off after the final whistle for his part in the final brawl.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 12:08:30 pm
Next Story

The first G20 Sherpa meet and its significance, explained

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 10: Latest News
close