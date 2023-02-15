scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Watch: Neymar’s reaction to potential ‘career-ending’ challenge on Lionel Messi

Bayern Munich defeated PSG 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match earlier this week at Le Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern MunichNeymar reacts to the challenge on Lionel Messi. (Screengrab)
After Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard was sent off for a foul on Lionel Messi on Wednesday night, PSG star Neymar reacted angrily.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the 31-year-old footballer can be seen approaching Pavard seemingly calling him crazy while pointing to his head, not hiding from what he thought about the challenge.

Watch video:

Not only teammate Neymar, talkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair also condemned the challenge.

“He might just get something over the top of the ball but he completely takes out Messi. That could break your left leg, that’s the challenge you don’t want to see in the game. I’m just looking at Messi there, I mean if he carries on and he’s fine in the next game, I’ll be astounded,” he said on air.

“I feel that was almost an amber challenge, touching on red because it was so out of control and reckless. They are the kind of challenges that we don’t want to see in the game because they end careers, they end seasons,” he added.

Pavard received a second yellow card was sent off for a late tackle on Messi in stoppage time.

Talking about the game, Bayern Munich defeated PSG 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match earlier this week at Le Parc des Princes.

Despite all the superstar signings, a series of coaches have not managed to achieve PSG’s owners’ ultimate ambition.

When Christophe Galtier was hired last July he became the seventh coach since state-backed Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) took over the club in 2011.

