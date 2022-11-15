scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Watch: Neymar’s perfect trap of a football that drops from the sky

As the ball lands, Neymar seamlessly traps it and fans are going gaga over the piece of skill on social media.

Neymar perfectly controls the football with his first touch that drops from the sky. (Twitter)

In a viral video, Brazilian superstar Neymar is shown controlling a football which is released from a helicopter from the sky. As the ball lands, Neymar seamlessly traps it and fans are going gaga over the piece of skill on social media.

In the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, Brazil is in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. The Selecao will face Serbia on 25th November in their opening World Cup match.

Brazil have won the trophy five times and will be aiming for the 6th in Qatar. Their last World Cup win was in 2002 when they defeated Germany in the final.. In 2018, the side was knocked out of the quarter-finals against Belgium’s golden generation.

“Brazil was very predictable for a while due to its dependency on Neymar,” Brazil great Zico said in September. “Now he is just the icing on the cake, the guy who will deliver something extra. Brazil has other players up front. A lot of players.”

A few days ago, Brazil had announced its 26-members squad for the World Cup with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino the biggest name missing from the team.

