Watch: Neymar stretchered off after suffering freak injury

PSG's Neymar is carried off the pitch by medical staff on a stretcher after an injury during the French League One soccer between Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint Germain, in Saint-Etienne, central France, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

PSG forward Neymar suffered a horrific ankle injury and was stretchered off the ground during their match against Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

PSG overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 , with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals. The match also featured the long-awaited PSG debut of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.

No official statement has been issued as to what extent has Neymar been injured. This incident happened in the last dying minutes of the game where Neymar fell in full flight after treading on a defender’s leg and twisting his ankle in a way that made his teammates wince. Neymar was evidently in pain and was taken off in tears.

“Right now there’s nothing to say. There’s pain. He’s going to have tests on Monday to find out a bit more about his injury,” said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

“That’s life,” Neymar said on Instagram. “I’ll be back better and stronger.”

As Denis Bouanga beat the offside trap to shoot past Gianluigi Donnarumma, Saint- Etienne took a surprise lead in the 23rd minute. But at half-time, their confidence came crashing down when a crunching tackle from Timothee Kolodziejczak on Kylian Mbappe ended with him receiving a red card from the referee.

Then the game was levelled by the Paris side with Marquinhos being assisted by Messi. Just at the stroke of half- time, Marquinhos scored via a header.

Assisting Angel Di Maria in the 79th minute, the Argentine genius was at his best as he also assisted Marquinhos once again in injury time. PSG are currently on top of the Ligue 1 table with 40 points from 15 games.

Still, in November, the result leaves PSG on 40 points, 12 clear of second-placed Rennes, who beat Lorient 2-0 for their sixth win in seven matches.