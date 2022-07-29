Watch: Next time you call me old, think about it, says Sunil Chhetri on his fitness

Updated: July 29, 2022 3:39:21 pm
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri on Friday posted a video on his Instagram handle where he said, “Guys, you want to hear a joke. For the last one month, I was holidaying in Europe, eating everything. In about 5 days of training, we have a deep Test. I won’t tell you the scores but they could not beat me. So next time you call me old, think about it.”
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli commented on Chhetri’s video and wrote, “ Haha legend”. Former India football captain Renedy Singh also reacted on the video and wrote,”Sunil, you were worse than these boys when you were young. Don’t forget that. But look how far you have come and I am sure they are learning from you. Keep going brother.”
The 37-year-old is the first Indian footballer to score 50 international goals and has a total of 84 goals in 129 appearances. The Indian talisman is the only one standing behind Messi who has 86 goals in 162 appearances and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 117 goals in 189 appearances in his kitty.
Subscriber Only Stories
With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years in International football, might see this tournament as the ‘final frontier’ in his illustrious career.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
NMC permits Indian medical students from China, Ukraine to sit for FMGE
Watch: ‘Next time you call me old, think about it’, says Sunil Chhetri on his fitness
Watch: Aaditya Thackeray pauses speech for azaan during Nishtha Yatra
Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro
CWG opening ceremony: Indian women deserved better than the unisex attire. Call it a post-Black Panther-swag, the African nations sparkled in their jewellery
Factbox: The crypto crash hit these companies the hardest
Chandigarh: Suspended jail warden arrested for breaking into IAS officers’ houses
HC directs collector to remove 48 structures near Mumbai airport for flouting height norms
‘Coolest by a mile’: Digital illustrator’s artwork with seemingly endless zoom-in wows netizens
I am a victim of conspiracy: Partha Chatterjee
Sambhavna Seth on how failed IVF cycles triggered her rheumathoid arthritis; here’s what you must know
Railway Ministry shares a panoramic view of a train journey, impresses netizens