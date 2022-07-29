scorecardresearch
Watch: Next time you call me old, think about it, says Sunil Chhetri on his fitness

Sunil Chhetri has scored a total of 84 goals in 129 appearances.

Updated: July 29, 2022 3:39:21 pm
Sunil Chhetri with his teammates.

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri on Friday posted a video on his Instagram handle where he said, “Guys, you want to hear a joke. For the last one month, I was holidaying in Europe, eating everything. In about 5 days of training, we have a deep Test. I won’t tell you the scores but they could not beat me. So next time you call me old, think about it.”

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli commented on Chhetri’s video and wrote, “ Haha legend”. Former India football captain Renedy Singh also reacted on the video and wrote,”Sunil, you were worse than these boys when you were young. Don’t forget that. But look how far you have come and I am sure they are learning from you. Keep going brother.”

The 37-year-old is the first Indian footballer to score 50 international goals and has a total of 84 goals in 129 appearances. The Indian talisman is the only one standing behind Messi who has 86 goals in 162 appearances and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 117 goals in 189 appearances in his kitty.

With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years in International football, might see this tournament as the ‘final frontier’ in his illustrious career.

