WATCH: Nathan Ake’s cool low finish that ended Manchester City’s 119-year wait

One Nathan Ake goal. That’s all that separated Manchester City and Arsenal in their fourth round FA Cup match on Friday. City, who have been trailing to Arsenal in the English Premier League finally had something to cheer against the gunners.

The 1-0 win marked their first against the opposition in the FA Cup since 1904. And it required a goal of utmost precision from 20 yards.

In the 64th minute, forward Julian Alvarez, who had only been introduced six minutes earlier, got a hang of the ball outside the Arsenal and decided to pull the trigger from far out.

His shot would crash against the left post and fall onto Jack Grealish to the left in the box. The winger didn’t go for a first time and rather took his time and kept possession of the ball, inviting couple of Arsenal players to mark him and offload space inside the box.

Just wait for the replay angle 😮‍💨 A first FA Cup goal for @NathanAke 👏#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/mazqbuduTT — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 27, 2023

Controlling the ball, moving inwards and then out before delivering the ball in for Ake, who had William Saliba closing in on him. The City centre half took a first time shot, a grounded one that beat goalkeeper Matt Turner and rolled into far netting.

“What a season he (Ake) is playing. He controlled one of the toughest opponents in the Premier League because Saka is in an incredible moment,” City manager Pep Guardiola said afterwards.

He further added, “He is really good in the duels in the box, defending the far post and set pieces is an extra bonus. He is an exceptional guy, there was a period where he didn’t play and he never complained once.”

“We were definitely better in the second half. Arsenal have taken a step forward. It was a tight game and you realise how good a side they are. I did not expect the approach from them – man-to-man – it was difficult to build up but we beat the team at the top of the league and are in the next round.”

Advertisement

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round fixture will be held on Monday, January 30.