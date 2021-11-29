Watch: Napoli unveil Diego Maradona statue, mark anniversary with dazzling win over Lazio

On the first death anniversary of club great Diego Maradona, Napoli unveiled a statue inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium pre-match and wore shirts with the Argentine’s face on them for the Lazio clash.

Maradona died on November 25 last year, from a hearth attack.

The Serie A leader put on a dazzling display to mark the first anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death when they stormed to a 4-0 win over Lazio on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of the points table.

The performance was befitting of the man, too, with the home side blowing away Lazio with a stunning show of attacking football, racing into a 3-0 lead inside 29 minutes thanks to goals from Piotr Zielinski and a double from Dries Mertens.

Napoli president, Corrado Ferlaino, who =had signed Maradona, revealed the sculpture on the sidelines. The statue was unveiled in front of 40,000 Napoli fans.

During the unveiling ceremony, Napoli also showed a message by Brazilian legend Pelé for Diego Maradona.

“You know the love and the respect that I have for Maradona,” the Brazilian legend said.

“Now, I have the opportunity to tell everyone that we can never forget a big player like him. He was a friend and I believe he deserves this ceremony in Naples.”