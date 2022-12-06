scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Watch: Morocco’s Soufiane Boufal bamboozles Spain’s Marcos Llorente with dazzling skill

In the match, Morocco and Spain were deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime as both sides struggled to create clearcut scoring chances.

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal, right, and Spain's Marcos Llorente battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Spain are taking on Morocco in the penultimate match of the last 16 stage on Tuesday with the African nation having the lion’s share of chances against their more decorated European counterparts.

In the 22nd minute of the match, Morocco winger Soufiane Boufal bamboozled Spain’s Marcos Llorente with a piece of dazzling skills that captured the imagination of everyone watching.

Boufal managed to breeze past Llorente by the touchline with some brilliant shuffling movement, all without touching the ball. The Spanish defender was left flabbergasted as he could do nothing but watch his adversary move past him and run towards the Spanish goal.

Spain enjoyed plenty of possession at a raucous Education City Stadium with Morocco content to sit back and absorb the pressure, waiting for their chance to counter-attack.

Marco Asensio had Spain’s best chance midway through the half, running on to the ball on the left side of the area and firing into the side netting.

Morocco’s best opportunity came near the end of the half when Nayef Aguerd headed over the bar from close range.

The winners will move on to the quarter-finals where they will face Portugal or Switzerland who play later on Tuesday.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 09:30:46 pm
