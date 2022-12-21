scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Watch: Morocco’s national team receive hero’s welcome on return home

The Morocco team made history in this year’s FIFA World Cup after beating becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals.

Fans celebrate during a homecoming parade of Morocco national soccer team in central Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday. (AP)
Morocco’s national football team have received a hero’s welcome upon their return home after the players exceeded the North African nation’s wildest expectations and finished fourth at the World Cup in Qatar.

Tens of thousands of jubilant Moroccans welcomed their national team. Fans packed squares and lined up along avenues and streets in and around Rabat, lighting flares, waving flags, dancing to the beat of drums and cheering as an open-top bus carrying the suit and tie-clad players rolled into the capital with a heavy police escort.

Smiling players and coach Walid Regragui waved, blew kisses to their ecstatic fans and snapped selfies against the backdrop of undulating crowds and swinging palm springs.

Underdogs Morocco, known as the Atlas Lions, conquered hearts with their never-say-die attitude and made history as one of the big success stories of this year’s tournament.

Morocco defeated elite teams, beating second-ranked Belgium, stunning 2010 champions Spain in a penalty shootout in the last 16, and continuing their impressive run with a 1-0 win against 2016 European champions Portugal, before stumbling against the defending champions France. Along the way, the Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab country to reach a World Cup semifinal.

The team finished fourth in the competition after losing to Croatia 1-2 in the third-place playoff on Saturday, exceeding the expectations of most Moroccans.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 07:29:33 am
