Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Watch: Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech warms up for the World Cup with this wonder strike from his own half

The Georgian goalie did not expect the ball to land directly into the net.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, Hakim Ziyech warms up, Hakim Ziyech World Cup, FIFA world cup Hakim Ziyech, Hakim Ziyech wonder strike from his own half, Morocco vs GeorgiaThe Chelsea winger's outstanding effort was witnessed when his side was already one goal up after 28 minutes. (Screengrab)

Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech scored a sensational goal from his own half as his team outplayed Georgia 3-0 in their last practice game on Thursday ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Chelsea winger’s outstanding effort was witnessed when his side was already one goal up after 28 minutes. Ziyech was gifted the ball in his own half by the opposition.

The 29-year-old player took two touches, looked up and whipped his left-foot around the ball. The Georgian goalie did not expect the ball to land directly into the net.

Ziyech has been included to Morocco side in their World Cup squad as coach Walid Regragui gambled on the fitness of several players and sprung some surprises when he named his 26-man selection on Thursday.

Ziyech has started only twice for Chelsea this season but is one of nine players who return for a second successive World Cup after being included in the squad in Russia four years ago, where Morocco were eliminated in the group stage.

Ziyech had been the subject of a dispute between the Moroccan federation and previous coach Vahid Halilhodzic after the Chelsea winger and Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui were left out for disciplinary reasons last year.

Morocco begins its World Cup campaign against 2018 runner-up Croatia on Nov. 23 in Group F, before facing 2018 semifinalist Belgium and Canada.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 09:41:08 am
