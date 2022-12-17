scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Watch: Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou’s son mistakes mic for ice cream

The hilarious incident occurred after Morocco’s famous quarter-final win over Portugal.

Yassine Bounou's son mistook a microphone for an ice cream. (Screengrab)

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has made some breathtaking saves in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He will go again on Saturday for the third-place playoff against Croatia.

But it is not the video of saves, which are making the rounds. Instead, it is of his son, who was seen licking the mic mistakenly thinking it to be ice cream. The adorable incident occurred after Morocco’s famous quarter-final win over Portugal.

As the interviewer asked questions, his son took an immediate liking to the purple foam of the mic.

Yassine Bounou’s journey has also been very inspirational.

Despite a promising youth career, Bounou had to earn his stripes in the second division of Spain before getting a big move to Sevilla, who converted his one-year-long loan into a permanent move.

The hard yards are visible in his humble demeanour as well as his ignited passion for Morocco. And even if he does not talk too much off the pitch, in the manner in which he has guided his back four to being the best defence of the World Cup, his natural leadership is also on show.

Bounou’s penalty-saving record is remarkable, making him something of a spot-kick specialist for Morocco. In a Champions League game with Sevilla in 2021, Bounou saved two penalties in the same game with Salzburg FC. That calendar year, he saved 5 of the 13 penalties he was in goal for.

