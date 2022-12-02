Watch: Morocco fans form human chain to prevent riots after win over Canada in FIFA World Cup 2022

Morocco stormed into the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 for only the second time in its history with a 2-1 win over Canada on Thursday.

It cemented a first place in Group F, eclipsing Croatia and Belgium.

Morocco’s success brought thousands of Moroccan football fans to the streets in Brussels and Antwerp.

However, to keep the fans in check, riot police was brought in but it was especially striking how older men drove the young people back to avoid confrontation.

According to a report De Morgen, fans formed a human chain to avoid any confrontation with the riot police which was brought in to avoid a repeat of the situation where riots broke out in several Belgian cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday.

“We thought it best to form a chain,” 28-year-old Zakaria was quoted as saying by De Morgen.

“We wanted to send our boys back as quietly as possible so that everyone could celebrate in peace. We’re through and that’s the most important thing. We feared a confrontation with the police for a while. If we hadn’t done anything, something probably would have happened. But the guys went back to the back laughing and partying, so it’s okay. There are bad apples, but we do our best to let everyone party,” he said.

Earlier, police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.