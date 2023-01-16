scorecardresearch
Watch: Mikel Arteta sprints towards Granit Xhaka to stop him from getting involved in a fight

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta chases after midfielder Granit Xhaka to stop him from clashing with Tottenham players following the full-time whistle.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Granit Xhaka after the match. (Reuters)
Granit Xhaka was held back by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after their 2-0 win in the North London derby on Saturday when the midfielder went looking for a Tottenham fan, who was seen kicking Aaron Ramsdale at the full-time.

Following the full-time whistle, things turned ugly as both set of players exchanged words. A spectator climbed onto an advertising board and appeared to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the game. The incident took place as Ramsdale retrieved his water bottle from behind one of the goals.

The spectator leaped over the railing, mounted the hoarding and aimed a kick at Ramsdale’s back before getting back into the crowd in the South Stand. Ramsdale didn’t seem hurt and was dragged away from the area by teammates before celebrating in front of Arsenal’s supporters at the other end of the stadium.

Mikel Arteta had to chase after Granit Xhaka to stop him clashing with Tottenham’s players. Arteta dragged his hot-headed midfielder away from the situation after the game. Xhaka argued with officials and Spurs players before Arteta arrived. He then managed to get a grip of the Switzerland international, guiding him over to his Arsenal teammates.

Arsenal had an eight-point lead for a couple of days at the start of the month but second-place Manchester City had a game in hand then. Now they’ve both played the same number of matches — 18 of a possible 38 — and City is struggling to keep pace with the leaders.

