scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Watch: Mikel Arteta gets into a brawl with Eddie Howe during Arsenal vs Newcastle game

Mikel Arteta was seen as infuriated and was having an intense conversation with Eddie Howe. The referee and staff from the Arsenal dugout came and pulled him back.

Arteta's brawl with Eddie Howe during the game. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
Watch: Mikel Arteta gets into a brawl with Eddie Howe during Arsenal vs Newcastle game
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta got into a brawl with Newcastle FC manager Eddie Howe on the touchline during the game at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arteta was seen as infuriated and was having an intense conversation with Eddie Howe. The referee and staff from the Arsenal dugout came and pulled him back.

This wasn’t the only sole incident where Arteta was unhappy about the game. There were instances where his touchline antiques got the attention of the public.

Mikel Arteta was not happy with the referring decisions after their 0-0 draw against Newcastle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

Mikel Arteta after the game said, “there were two scandalous penalties,”

“It’s a penalty or not a penalty and these are both penalties.” The Arsenal gaffer added.

Newcastle has not taken a single point from their last five visits to the Emirates stadium before this game. Under Eddie Howe, the side has been in scintillating form this season. They are third in the table with 35 points just one point behind defending champions Manchester City and on the level with Manchester United.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Arsenal on the other hand continues their domination of the season. They still are on top of the table with 44 points.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 10:57 IST
Next Story

‘Allegations don’t appear to be true’: Delhi court grants bail to Kashmiri photojournalist arrested under UAPA

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 04: Latest News
close