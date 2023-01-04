Watch: Mikel Arteta gets into a brawl with Eddie Howe during Arsenal vs Newcastle game

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta got into a brawl with Newcastle FC manager Eddie Howe on the touchline during the game at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arteta was seen as infuriated and was having an intense conversation with Eddie Howe. The referee and staff from the Arsenal dugout came and pulled him back.

This wasn’t the only sole incident where Arteta was unhappy about the game. There were instances where his touchline antiques got the attention of the public.

Mikel Arteta was not happy with the referring decisions after their 0-0 draw against Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta after the game said, “there were two scandalous penalties,”

“It’s a penalty or not a penalty and these are both penalties.” The Arsenal gaffer added.

Newcastle has not taken a single point from their last five visits to the Emirates stadium before this game. Under Eddie Howe, the side has been in scintillating form this season. They are third in the table with 35 points just one point behind defending champions Manchester City and on the level with Manchester United.

Arsenal on the other hand continues their domination of the season. They still are on top of the table with 44 points.