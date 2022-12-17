Watch: Messi’s magic assist against Netherlands a carbon copy of what he did as a kid

There is nothing Lionel Messi can’t do on the football field. The 35-year-old’s inspirational performance in the ongoing World Cup has put Argentina on the cusp of glory. They will take France in the summit clash.

Messi’s magical ‘no-look’ assist against the Netherlands are making the round. But now new footage has emerged showing Messi created a carbon copy of the goal before he turned pro.

Messi delivered a mesmerizing piece of skill and vision to set up the opening goal for Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute. He twisted free in central midfield and burst forward, unbalancing Netherlands defender Nathan Ake and then delivering a no-look reverse pass for Molina to finish for his first international goal.

The clip, which emerged on Twitter, showed footage of Messi’s incredible assist against Holland paired with the footage of a young Messi in a youth football game.

As the clips play out, the similarities are unmistakable.

Lionel Messi will line up for Argentina and Kylian Mbappé will be on the opposite side for France on Sunday in the World Cup final.

Messi has been there before but lost in 2014 final to Germany. Mbappé won the 2018 title after scoring a goal against Croatia.

However, neither will be able to win the gold trophy entirely on their own at Lusail Stadium.