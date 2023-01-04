scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Watch: Messi gets grand reception from the PSG fans at the Paris airport

Earlier this week Racing Club de Lens handed PSG their first defeat of the season. A 3-1 battering in Ligue 1. However, PSG remains top of Ligue 1 with 44 points and Lens is four points behind them in second place.

Lionel Messi on the left. (AP) and PSG fans greet Messi at the Paris airport on right. (Screengrab)
Watch: Messi gets grand reception from the PSG fans at the Paris airport
World Cup winner Lionel Messi gets grand reception from the Paris Saint Germain fans at the Paris airport on Tuesday after returning to his club duties.

El Graffico has released a social media video of thousands of fans waiting outside the Paris airport to greet the World Cup-winning captain. The tweet was captioned “🏆 Lionel #Messi has already arrived in Paris 🇫🇷 to return to @PSG_inside and was received… with fireworks! 💥”

After the game, Lens defender Facundo Medina quoted the absence of one player as a major reason behind the result going in his team’s favor.

“I don’t like talking about the rival, but they were missing the best player in the world,” Medina said. “Do you still have doubts that Messi’s the best? I think it’s a strange question you’re asking me. We have to enjoy him.”

Medina, an Argentina international, talked about his experience of watching Messi lead his national team to their third World Cup title at Qatar 2022.

“I had my family here with me for the World Cup, I lived it with them and it was something incredible. We suffered, but like all Argentine fans, i’m more than happy with how everything turned out and with the group that was formed. Most of them did incredible and it makes me happy because I with most of them and that makes me very happy, I hope they continue that way.”

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 12:08 IST
