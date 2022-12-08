scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Watch: Memphis Depay’s bemused reaction when Louis van Gaal offered to ‘kiss him on the mouth’

The incident was preceded by a question where van Gaal was asked about his opinion about Argentina winger Angel Di Maria calling him the “worst manager he has played under.”

Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands, left, and Memphis Depay, right, arrive at the venue of Netherlands official training on the eve of World Cup soccer match between Netherlands and Argentina in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is a quirky character to say the least and his press conferences are always newsworthy. On Thursday, he, along with striker Memphis Depay came out to answer questions on Netherlands’s upcoming match against Argentina and van Gaal offered to kiss Depay on his mouth. The Dutch striker had a bemused look on his face as everyone around them laughed their hearts out.

The incident was preceded by a question where van Gaal was asked about his opinion about Argentina winger Angel Di Maria calling him the “worst manager he has played under.” Both of them shared the locker room in Di Maria’s one year spell at Manchester United.

Van Gaal broke into peals of laughter, gathered his poise and said: “He had a tough time there, burglars broke into his house, he found it difficult to settle in the city, but that’s rare, a player telling me that I am a bad coach. Usually, it’s the other way around, they all say I am a great coach,” he said.

“Here next to me sits Memphis [Depay]. He was also at Manchester [United]. And now we kiss on the mouth,” the coach said to which Depay broke down laughing after wagging his finger indicating his intentions.

“We’re not going to do that. But that’s how it goes in football,” Van Gaal added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...Premium
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...

“Am I not entertaining you? Then you say I am a boring coach.” Then he sought ratification: “Didn’t you see the goal we scored against USA (the first goal from a 20-pass sequence)? When Brazil scored a goal like that I read in the media of my friends that that was sparkling football. While we did that too. Actually, we play the same football,” he said.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 10:44:56 pm
Next Story

Hindu is one who understands diversities are multiple expressions of same unity: Bhagwat

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 08: Latest News
close