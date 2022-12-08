Watch: Memphis Depay’s bemused reaction when Louis van Gaal offered to ‘kiss him on the mouth’

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is a quirky character to say the least and his press conferences are always newsworthy. On Thursday, he, along with striker Memphis Depay came out to answer questions on Netherlands’s upcoming match against Argentina and van Gaal offered to kiss Depay on his mouth. The Dutch striker had a bemused look on his face as everyone around them laughed their hearts out.

The incident was preceded by a question where van Gaal was asked about his opinion about Argentina winger Angel Di Maria calling him the “worst manager he has played under.” Both of them shared the locker room in Di Maria’s one year spell at Manchester United.

Van Gaal broke into peals of laughter, gathered his poise and said: “He had a tough time there, burglars broke into his house, he found it difficult to settle in the city, but that’s rare, a player telling me that I am a bad coach. Usually, it’s the other way around, they all say I am a great coach,” he said.

HILARIOUS moment Louis Van Gaal says he kisses Memphis Depay on the MOUTH #louisvangaal #memphis #depay pic.twitter.com/svvvCxl9pN — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) December 8, 2022

“Here next to me sits Memphis [Depay]. He was also at Manchester [United]. And now we kiss on the mouth,” the coach said to which Depay broke down laughing after wagging his finger indicating his intentions.

“We’re not going to do that. But that’s how it goes in football,” Van Gaal added.

“Am I not entertaining you? Then you say I am a boring coach.” Then he sought ratification: “Didn’t you see the goal we scored against USA (the first goal from a 20-pass sequence)? When Brazil scored a goal like that I read in the media of my friends that that was sparkling football. While we did that too. Actually, we play the same football,” he said.