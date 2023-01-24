scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Watch: Mbappe scores 5 goals past an amateur goalkeeper who is a pastry chef

On the rolls of the sixth division club are an eclectic bunch, a pastry chef, a banker, a plumber, an engineering student and such-like semi-professionals; some are part of the PSG Ultra group too.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe in action with Pays de Cassel's Clement Boudjema. (Reuters)
In a classic David versus Goliath encounter, star-studded PSG made light work of Pays De Cassel, a sixth-tier club, thumping them 7-0 win in a Coupe de France match on Monday.

Kylian Mbappe scored a 12-minute hat-trick in the first half and went on to net five goals, thus becoming the first PSG player to score five goals in a competitive match, though against a typically ragtag team comprising a handful of villages from the Flanders countryside, half an hour inland from the port of Dunkirk in France’s far north. Cassel, a few kilometres from the Belgian border, is perhaps best known in France for being voted the country’s favourite village in a popular television show in 2018.

Alexis Zmijak, Pays de Cassel captain, is a 34-year-old electrician who, besides playing right-back on weekends, considers himself a loyal PSG fan that attends most home games as part of their Ultras group. Clément Boudjema, midfielder, is also part of a PSG Ultra group, one of the most vocal fanbase in the world.

Mixed emotions

Zmijak has expressed his mixture of emotions heading into the match, saying he’s conflicted over whether or not to tackle Mbappé if it means he could miss the upcoming Champions League match against Bayern Munich in February. “If Mbappe goes on goal, do I tackle him or not? Do I say to myself: wait, he must play Bayern in the UCL soon?” said Zmijak in an interview with Le Parisien.

“It’s a strange feeling to be fighting on the field now against the players I watched from the stands and cheered on. I couldn’t have imagined it. We lost our minds when the draw was made,” he added.

Clement Boudjema had also revealed about his admiration for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. “Finding yourself as a player who is going up against them is unimaginable. We will play hard without trying to hurt anyone. We will try to ignore the context. This management of emotions will be a novelty for me,” Clement Boudjema told L’Equipe.

“I have admiration and respect for players like Mbappe and Messi. We are not butchers. We also know how to handle ourselves.”

In La Voix du Nord, the captain of the Pays de Cassel had described his teammates’ professions:

Romain Samson: “He is a pastry chef. ”

Lucas Thoor: “He is a plumber.”

Kevin Rudent: “He is the man with multiple shoes.”

Dimitri Santrain: “The banker, the complainer.”

Corentin Rapaille: “He is very discreet.”

Baptiste Leclerc: “He sells mustard. ”

Nicolas Bruneel: “The funniest player on the team.”

Clément Boudjema: “The man with three lungs, he is always running…”

Clément Bogdanski: “The same as Nico Bruneel.”

Charles Delcourt: “He is the sleeping one.”

Mathias Dron: “We had a little party, he was with a girl. He went to hide under a porch. He didn’t want to be seen. We saw it…”

Kiba Sane: The DJ – influencer.”

Ayrance Leganase: “Science infuses. He is always right. ”

Hugo Dubreucq: “He’s the nerd of the group, he’s studying (engineering student). ”

Mathieu Valdher: “He’s the kind of guy with grandma’s recipes. I had cramps. He brought me a drink from South America.”

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 10:17 IST
