Watch: Kylian Mbappe gives rousing speech to teammates at half time after going 2-0 down to Argentina

French superstar Kylian Mbappe gave a rousing speech at half time during the World Cup final when his side were 2-0 down against Argentina, a video from a documentary called “Merci Les Bleus”, shows.

Argentina looked to have to match in their pockets after Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria’s strikes in the first half while the French looked toothless against them as the match headed to the break. But in stepped Mbappe, who gave an uplifting speech to his teammates which would ultimately see France claw back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2, courtesy of Mbappe himself.

“It’s the World Cup final, guys, it’s the match of our lives! We can’t do any worse than how we played,” Mbappe says. “Now we go back on to the pitch, we must pull it off. Either we let them play us like idiots or we get stuck in, put some intensity in our duels and change things, guys. It’s a World Cup final. They scored two goals, we are behind two goals. We can come back! F**k guys, this is only every four years.”

🗣️ Mbappé: “Es una final del mundo, eh. Es un partido único en la vida. ¡No se puede hacer peor! Esto pasa cada 4 años”. 🗣️ Deschamps: “¿Saben cuál es la diferencia? ¡Ellos están jugando una put* final del mundo y nosotros no!”. TREMENDO. 😳pic.twitter.com/ho6NyJY7Vu — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) December 21, 2022

Mbappe would score from the spot as well as from open play right at the death to make the match 2-2 and take it to Extra Time. In Extra Time, Lionel Messi would score again to give Argentina a 3-2 lead only to thwarted by Mbappe who scored from another penalty to make it 3-3, thus completing his hattrick.

France would ultimately go on to lose the match 4-2 in penalties with Mbappe winning the Golden Boot with 8 goals.