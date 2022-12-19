scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

‘A minute of silence for Mbappe… who is dead’: Watch Martinez mocks Golden Boot winner during Argentina’s dressing room celebration

Emiliano Martinez mocked Kylian Mbappe as Argentina celebrated their World Cup success with a song and dance.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, Argentina's Emiliano Martinez and France's Kylian Mbappe pose after being awarded the Golden Ball, Golden Glove and Golden Boot respectively. (Reuters)
Emiliano Martinez mocked Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe during Argentina’s dressing room celebration after their World Cup win on Sunday.

The Argentina players danced around the dressing room after their triumph and they were all heard singing “a minute’s silence for” in tandem, before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: “For Mbappe who is dead!”

The Argentina goalkeeper had yet another clutch moment for his team in the post-match penalty shootouts as the South American giants emerged champions of the world.

Martinez made a dramatic point-blank last-ditch save to send the game to penalties before coming up clutch for La Albiceleste with a stunning save to help his home nation beat France 4-2.

On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe too had an excellent game. He scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title.

Mbappé’s hat trick was only the second in a World Cup final — the other was by England striker Geoff Hurst in 1966.

The Frenchman leaves Qatar with the Golden Boot trophy as the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals. At the age of 23, he’s matched Pelé’s career total of 12 World Cup goals.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 08:23:28 am
