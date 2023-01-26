Watch: Manchester United fans’ wild celebrations of Bruno Fernandes goal almost ended in a disaster

Bruno Fernandes’ 89th minute almost ended in a disaster for travelling Manchester United fans in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

As Manchester United’s players celebrated Fernandes’ goal in front of the away fans, the advertising hoardings suddenly gave way, sending dozens of jubilant fans tumbling forward onto the pitch. The players quickly moved away to allow stewards, some of whom had been knocked over in the accident, and police to step in and help those who had fallen.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and within minutes, the fans were back in place. Police and stewards then remained fixed in position in front of the away supporters to prevent the incident from repeating itself.

“It was an unpleasant watch that for a moment or two, but it looks like everybody’s okay over in that corner. They’re putting the advertising board back,” former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said on commentary.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes at the City Ground went some way toward easing the disappointment of the late 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, which dented United’s challenge at the top of the league.

Ten Hag, however, has moved a step closer to the club’s first silverware for six years.

Rashford opened the scoring for United after six minutes with a run from the halfway line before bursting past Joe Worrall and Remo Freuler in the box and finishing clinically.

Sam Surridge had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside before Weghorst, who signed on loan from Burnley this month, scored his first for his new club in the 45th.

Antony’s shot from the edge of the box was only parried by Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and Weghorst reacted sharply to convert the rebound.

Fernandes rounded off the scoring in the 89th and likely ended Forest’s slim hopes of a comeback.

United hasn’t won a trophy since 2017 when Jose Mourinho’s team lifted the League Cup and Europa League in his first season in charge.