scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Watch: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland emulates Johan Cyruff against former club Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland scored an 84th-minute winner against his former club Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City came from behind with two late goals to seal a 2-1 win in Champions League Group G.

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their second goal. (Reuters)

Erling Haaland’s outrageous 84th-minute winner against t his former club Borussia Dortmund has been compared with Johan Cruyff’s acrobatic goal against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in 1973.

The pass from Joao Cancelo was almost beyond Haaland as he leapt off the ground to reach a cross that most players would have tried to hit with their right foot.

But the towering Norwegian forward is not like most players and he hooked the ball with the outside of his left foot into the Dortmund goal, prompting an astonished roar from the home crowd.

READ |Towering presence, rapid pace, freakish power: How Manchester City’s Erling Haaland terrorises defences

It drew exuberant praise from his manager, Pep Guardiola, who compared Haaland to his former Barcelona coach Johan Cruyff.

In a game against Atletico Madrid in 1973, Cruyff leapt into the air outside the far post, diverting a cross into the net from a remarkably acute angle with the outside of his right heel at chest height.

“What a goal,” he said. “I remember a long time ago in Barcelona Johan Cruyff scored one quite similar against Atletico Madrid. It’s nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Maybe the people who know me know the influence of Cruyff in my life as a person, mentor and manager. Years ago he scored in Camp Nou and scored a goal v Atleti, it was quite similar to Haaland and the moment he scored it I felt Cruyff, it was quite similar.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts showPremium
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts show
For months before joining BJP, Lobos faced heat from Goa govt over &#8216...Premium
For months before joining BJP, Lobos faced heat from Goa govt over &#8216...

It was a 26th goal in just 21 Champions League games for Haaland, who has scored for City in six straight games and has a rate of better than a goal per game this season. He has now scored 13 goals in eight games since making his move from the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 08:55:25 am
Next Story

Koffee with Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals Varun Dhawan was in ‘on and off relationship’ with Natasha Dalal, says the actor ‘had interactions with many girls’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 15: Latest News