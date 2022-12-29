scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Watch: Man City defender Kyle Walker dumps camera on the ground, leaves fans baffled

Walker stood up from the dugout, approached the camera that was fixed atop of the substitute bench and pulled the camera so hard that it got detached from the clip holding it together.

Kyle Walker pulled the camera from the dugout during Man City vs Leeds (Screengrab/Twitter)
In an unusual incident, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker left fans baffled when he dumped a camera on the ground from the dugout during Wednesday’s match between Leeds United and Manchester City.

This reaction of Walker came during City’s 3-1 victory over Leeds at the Eland Road.

During the 27th minute of the match, Walker stood up from the dugout, approached the camera that was fixed atop of the substitute bench and pulled the camera so hard that it got detached from the clip holding it together. He then dumped the camera on the ground.

Watch video:

Fans had mixed thoughts over Walker’s reaction, they took to social media to share theirs:

One fan wrote: “Kyle Walker just casually breaking the camera.”

Another said: “Most interesting part of this game so far is Kyle Walker breaking a camera. Unbelievable scenes at Elland Road.”

And a third added: “Nah Kyle Walker breaking that camera killed me.”

Mocking Walker, a fan also wrote: “Kyle Walker vs. the Camera. Looking like every lovable grandparent trying to work FaceTime.”

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 10:24 IST
