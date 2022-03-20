Watch: Makeshift gallery collapses during football match in Kerala’s Malappuram

Over 200 people are feared to be injured after the makeshift gallery of a football stadium collapsed in Malappuram, Kerala.

A horrifying video of the incident is now making rounds on the internet. Police said the incident was reported from Poongodu, a football-crazy village near Wandoor and Kalikavu, where a sevens football match was being played.

#WATCH Temporary gallery collapsed during a football match in Poongod at Malappuram yesterday; Police say around 200 people suffered injuries including five with serious injuries#Kerala pic.twitter.com/MPlTMPFqxV — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

All the injured person have been taken to nearby hospitals. None of them are said to be serious, the Police said.

Police said the incident occurred at around 9 PM when the sevens final match between two local teams was being played. “The injured have been admitted to the nearby hospitals,” police said.

Over 2,000 spectators were reportedly accommodated in the makeshift gallery.