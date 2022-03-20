scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Watch: Makeshift gallery collapses during football match in Kerala’s Malappuram

Around 200 people were injured after a makeshift gallery of a football stadium collapsed in the Poongod area of Kerala’s Malappuram district late Saturday evening.

March 20, 2022 1:46:59 pm
football ground, Malappuram districtOver 2,000 spectators were reportedly accommodated in the makeshift gallery. (Screengrab)

Over 200 people are feared to be injured after the makeshift gallery of a football stadium collapsed in Malappuram, Kerala.

A horrifying video of the incident is now making rounds on the internet. Police said the incident was reported from Poongodu, a football-crazy village near Wandoor and Kalikavu, where a sevens football match was being played.

All the injured person have been taken to nearby hospitals. None of them are said to be serious, the Police said.

Police said the incident occurred at around 9 PM when the sevens final match between two local teams was being played. “The injured have been admitted to the nearby hospitals,” police said.

Over 2,000 spectators were reportedly accommodated in the makeshift gallery.

