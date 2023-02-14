Watch: Luis Suarez sparks mass brawl, soldiers intervene to break up clash on pitch

Luis Suarez might be 36, but the Uruguayan striker still finds ways to wind up opponents.

On Sunday, he was at the heart of a mass brawl during Gremio’s win against Avenida that eventually needed the army to protect the referee.

Suarez received a quick free-kick in the Avenida half and proceeded to square it to his teammate Franco Cristaldo, who put the ball in the nets and it started a massive brawl.

O gol de Cristaldo e depois uma confusão pic.twitter.com/fNKro91mGd — Tudo De Grêmio (@tudo_degremio) February 12, 2023

Avenida’s players were furious and immediately surrounded the referee in an effort to get the goal ruled out. Even after red cards were shown to Avenida captain Micael and midfielder Marcao, the visiting side were still hounding the official. It forced the local army to march onto the pitch armed with riot shields to help restore order.

Gremio won the match 2-0.

Suarez joined Gremio in December, penning a two-year deal, and score a hat-trick on his debut.

And after his incredible debut, his new boss Renato said: “The fans believe in him, so do we.

“He showed what he came for. He quickly made it into the group because he’s a very humble person.

“He doesn’t want the highlights or perks, he just want to be like everyone else.”

Suarez’s Gremio now sit comfortably at the top of the table as they continued their 100 per cent start to the campaign.