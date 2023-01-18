scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Watch: Luis Suarez grabs hat-trick on debut as Gremio begin season with a trophy

Suarez, who joined Gremio on a free transfer after leaving Uruguayan side Nacional, scored three goals inside 37 minutes as they beat Sao Luiz 4-1 in the curtain-raiser for the new season.

Gremio present new signing Luis SuarezGremio's new signing Luis Suarez scored three goals inside 37 minutes. (Reuters/Screengrab)
Listen to this article
Watch: Luis Suarez grabs hat-trick on debut as Gremio begin season with a trophy
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez had a dream debut for Gremio when he grabbed a first-half hat-trick to help his new Brazilian club win the Recopa Gaucha Super Cup on Tuesday.

Suarez, who joined Gremio on a free transfer after leaving Uruguayan side Nacional, scored three goals inside 37 minutes as they beat Sao Luiz 4-1 in the curtain-raiser for the new season.

The goals included a lob over the goalkeeper and a stinging volley as Gremio scored all four goals in the first half.

It was the first time since December 2013 that the 35-year-old had scored a first-half hat-trick after he netted three for Liverpool against Norwich in the Premier League.

Suarez, who also played for Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, bid farewell to Nacional in October after helping his boyhood club win the Uruguayan championship.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...

Gremio will play in Brazil’s Serie A this season after earning promotion last year.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:44 IST
Next Story

Ten shops gutted in fire at Pune market, no casualties

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 18: Latest News
close