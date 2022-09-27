Watch: Luis Figo scores a bicycle kick goal in ‘zero gravity’ football match

Portugal legend Luis Figo scored a goal in a first-of-its-kind football game was played at an altitude of 20,230 ft (6166.1 m) in zero gravity conditions, taking the game to a place where no match has gone before.

Figo teamed up with a diverse team of seven football heroes from across the Middle East, Europe and Latin America to set this Guinness World Records title for the ‘Highest Altitude Game of Football on a Parabolic Flight’.

The match was played across a 75 square metre pitch specifically set inside the aircraft.

To the fans’ delight, Figo even turned the clock back with an amazing bicycle kick goal.

Figo, the 2000 Ballon d’Or recipient, played for some of Europe’s best clubs including Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, winning 127 caps for the Portugal national team.

“Football transcends boundaries and unites people around the world. I have played in stadiums where the electric atmosphere sparks emotions that cuts across cultures and nationalities; this was the exact same experience I had playing this beautiful game at 20,000 feet above the ground with a group of fearless football fanatics taking their passion for the sport to unprecedented heights,” he said after the match.