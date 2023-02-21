scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
WATCH: Liverpool fans light fireworks outside Real Madrid’s team hotel at 2:00 am ahead of Champions League clash

The two clubs have built an arch rivalry over the last few seasons in Europe having featured in the summit clash of the Champions League twice in the last five seasons.

Screengrab: Fireworks outside the Real Madrid team hotel, Carlo Ancelotti during the pre-match press conference. (Twitter/AP)
Champions League knockouts are here. The kind of fixtures that are decided by the barest of margins. Margins even outside the field.

Liverpool fans would know this. Indicative by the fireworks they set alive just outside of the Real Madrid team hotel in Merseyside last night at around 2:00 am. The defending champions of La Liga and the Champions League have been residing at the Innside Liverpool Hotel ahead of their Round of 16 match at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

The two clubs have built an arch rivalry over the last few seasons in Europe since they met in the Champions League final back in 2018. They had also met in the summit clash last year in Paris, which Madrid inched by just the one goal from Vinicius Jr. marking a 14th European Cup triumph for them.

The final was marred by French Riot police firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters, who were forced to endure lengthy waits to get into the Champions League final amid logistical chaos.

It was only earlier this week that Liverpool welcomed a review into the 2022 Champions League final which said organisers UEFA were responsible for the chaos before the game, calling on the European soccer governing body to “take positive and transparent action” to ensure the safety of fans.

Madrid have won the last two contests against Liverpool, in the 2020/21 quarter-finals and in last season’s decider, although the Reds have also enjoyed their share of success against the Spanish side in the past.

Both clubs are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the third season in a row; neither has lost in the last 16 since 2019/20, and each boasts a strong record at this stage of the UEFA Champions League.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 19:13 IST
